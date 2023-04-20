Three held for stealing silver articles from jewellery showroom in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 7 kg of silver articles from a jewellery shop in Ettayapuram a few days ago. According to sources, the suspects looted over Rs 5 lakh worth of silver articles last Saturday from the jewellery showroom at Ettayapuram, which belongs to Ayyanar.



"Their bid to steal the gold jewellery was foiled since they could not break open the iron safe. The Ettayapuram police, after registering FIR, questioned a meat butcher Arunachalam of Korampallam near Thoothukudi town, following which he confessed to committing the crime and informed that two more people were involved in breaking the shutters of the shop before trying to steal the jewellery," sources added.



Based on his inputs, the police arrested N Mariselvam (30), a driver, and V Navin Siva (23) of Duraikani Nagar near Madathur. Police recovered around 1 kg of silver articles from Arunachalam, besides Rs 2.35 lakh from Mariselvam and Navin Siva, who had already sold the stolen valuables. The accused were produced before the Kovilpatti magistrate and have been lodged at the Kovilpatti sub-jail.

