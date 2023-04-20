Home States Tamil Nadu

Truce on Marina Loop Road as Madras High Court OKs Chennai Corporation's interim plan

Corpn to create parking bays; fishers can sell without disturbing traffic

Marina Loop Road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday agreed to an interim arrangement mooted by the Chennai Corporation to regulate fish stalls on Marina Loop Road to prevent inconvenience to road users.
When the suo motu case on eviction of encroachments made on Loop Road came up before the bench of Justices SS Sundar and PB Balaji, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran filed the status report on behalf of the corporation commissioner.

The corporation would create two parking bays behind the Lighthouse and near Srinivasapuram and the fish stalls which would be pushed farther to the western side of the road. By taking the fishermen into confidence, steps will be taken to pave the area on western side with interlocking blocks. As an interim arrangement, the fishermen on the western side can use the platform without affecting traffic, Ravindran submitted.

While agreeing to the interim arrangement, the bench reiterated its earlier order mandating the GCC to remove the encroachments on the public road. The judges said they have seen several interviews given by the fishermen in which they are asserting their rights in a different manner, adding they will create problems if they allowed to use the road as a matter of right. The court blamed certain people of trying to keep the matter sensitive and politicising it for personal gains.

The judges also expressed concern over disturbance caused to nesting turtles due to movement of heavy vehicles and tractors on shore. Giving two months to the corporation to make the Loop Road free of encroachments, the judges posted the matter to June 19.

