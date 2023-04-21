Home States Tamil Nadu

22-year-old swimming in Cauvery river killed as fisherman 'hurls explosives' to catch fish

A man taking bath in the Cauvery near Edappadi in Salem died when an explosive hurled by a fisher to catch fish fell on him.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A man taking bath in the Cauvery near Edappadi in Salem died when an explosive hurled by a fisherman to catch fish fell on him. According to police, M Mohankumar (22) of Avarankadu near Pallipalayam and his friend Boopathi were bathing in the river on Wednesday around 6 pm at Nerunjipettai when K Murugan of Poolampatti was fishing in the river using explosives.

Police said he used to source explosives, commonly known as Thotta, from a quarry and throw them in the river. The high-powered blast will kill the fish that he would collect. On Wednesday,  he threw the explosive into the river without realising that Mohankumar and Boopathi were swimming. In the impact of the blast, Mohankumar suffered internal injuries and died on the spot.  

Poolampatti police recovered the body and sent it to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The police arrested Murugan and charged under IPC section 304 (ii) and section 9 (b), 1 (b) of the Explosive Substance Act.

He was remanded in prison on Thursday. Revenue officials visited the spot and warned locals against the use of explosives to catch fish. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

TAGS
explosives man dead as explosives hurled
