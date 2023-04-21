Home States Tamil Nadu

Country-made bomb explodes near Cuddalore, four injured, one loses limb

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Four individuals, including a young boy, were injured in a country bomb blast after their efforts at making explosives to hunt wild boars turned awry on Thursday morning. All four are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, while one lost his leg to the blast.

According to Aladi police, the victims, of Kuruvankuppam village near Virudachalam, were identified as A Ranganathan (55), K Ilayakumar (27), U Madura Pandian (23), and E Ragu (13). Local sources said workers on a cashew farm owned by Rajendran of Kuruvankuppam village heard a blast on Thursday morning and rushed to the spot. They found the victims lying on the ground, and a severed leg, belonging to Ranganathan, 20 metres away from the spot. The four were rushed to the Government Hospital in Virudachalam for treatment.
 

Ranganathan severed his right foot till ankle and was subsequently transferred to JIPMER, Puducherry for further treatment. Ilayakumar and Ragu were moved to the Government General Hospital in Cuddalore, while Madura Pandian was shifted to a private hospital in Virudachalam.

Police visited the spot and collected the remains of the country-made bombs. An inquiry revealed that the bombs were made to hunt wild boars, and the blast occurred when they tightened the explosive with animal fat. Police said, "Further investigation is underway to find out where they got the substances from to make the country bombs." Revenue department officials also inspected the spot. A case has been filed on the blast based on a preliminary probe.

