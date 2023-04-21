Home States Tamil Nadu

'Fill vacancies in Thoothukudi government hospitals, PHCs in TN'

Members of All India Jananayaga Mathar Sangam urged the state government to fill up vacancies at government hospitals to ensure that benefits are available to the public.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Members of All India Jananayaga Mathar Sangam urged the state government to fill up vacancies at government hospitals to ensure that benefits are available to the public. They surveyed the facilities available at six primary health centres in Mullakadu, Madathur, Ganesh Nagar, Puthiyamputhur, Karungulam, and Erachi and four government hospitals in Udangudi, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram and Kayalpattinam, besides the medical college hospital at Thoothukudi headquarters.

Releasing a report of their survey, district secretary P Poomayil said their visit to the PHCs revealed that patients had to pay at least Rs 1,000 for CT scan and MRI scans at private centres, which is otherwise `500 at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH).

"Patients complained that there is a delay in receiving birth and death certificates along with the lack of bus accessibility to PHCs at Mullakadu, Erachi and Ganesh Nagar. The lack of assistants and sanitary workers in GHs has forced medical staff to do all of the work on their own, which delays the required treatment. Due to absence of emergency treatment wards in the GHs, patients have to be shifted to either Thoothukudi or Tirunelveli medical colleges," said Poomayil.

She also alleged the Udangudi government hospital remains underdeveloped since it is recorded as 'kalankudiyiruppu' hospital, which restricts fund inflow. "The Udangudi hospital has no gynaecologist since 2016. Government employees, who get admitted at Thoothukudi medical college hospital, face a delay in getting treatment due to problems in mode of payment," said Poomayil.

The organisation's district secretary further charged there was no separate rooms for nurses and that there no adequate sitting arrangements for outpatients. Many new mothers had complained about their difficulties to get the benefits for the girl child protection scheme, Poomayil added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government hospitals Thoothukudi
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp