Home States Tamil Nadu

General council not competent to take disciplinary action, OPS tells Madras High Court

“The general council is the supreme body of the party for framing policies and programmes. It is a collective plenary body. 

Published: 21st April 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister and senior AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam.

Former Chief Minister and senior AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even though the general council of AIADMK is the supreme body of the party, it is not competent to initiate disciplinary action against party men, O Panneerselvam told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

OPS arrives for the Assembly session
in Chennai on Thursday | P Jawahar

The submission was made by senior counsel PS Raman representing OPS before a division bench of justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on the first day of the final arguments on the appeals filed by the embattled leader and three of his supporters challenging a single judge’s order rejecting their suits against the general secretary election and their expulsion.

“The general council is the supreme body of the party for framing policies and programmes. It is a collective plenary body. But it cannot convert into a lynch mob, however supreme or plenary,” he said. The counsel explained that only the party units/higher bodies/executive committee or either the coordinator or the joint coordinator shall initiate disciplinary action against party men, that too by giving prior notice with seven days time.

This procedure was not followed in the case of expulsion of OPS, R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar and PH Manoj Pandian, he said, adding that by removing OPS from the party, his chance to contest to the general secretary polls was thwarted and Edappadi K Palaniswamy was declared elected unopposed.

Senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar assailed the verdict of the single judge blaming that he (Justice Kumaresh Babu) had lost out on the intentions of the party’s founder (MGR) who wanted the general secretary of the party be elected by the primary members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam Madras High Court
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp