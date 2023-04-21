Home States Tamil Nadu

Guidance cells in TN government schools to help students choose right course

The department is conducting state-level training for one career guidance cell from each district at present, following which, training at the district and block levels will be organised.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dropout , school , parent , parenthood , education support

For reprentational purpose

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Building on last year’s efforts to ensure students get proper guidance while opting for higher education courses, the school education department has started career guidance cells in all higher secondary schools across the state as part of Nan Mudhalvan scheme.

Each cell will include headmasters, teachers with career guidance training, former students, school management committee chairperson and members and also students who are part of the National Service Scheme.

The department is conducting state-level training for one career guidance cell from each district at present, following which, training at the district and block levels will be organised. The career guidance cells will be active in schools from May 6, said school education department officials.

The career guidance cell members will have the necessary information to guide the students, including list of scholarships available, list of colleges in the state and districts, and old cut-off marks. “They will also provide counselling to parents if they are hesitant to send their children to good colleges in other states or districts. While our gross enrolment ratio (GER) is around 50 at present, carrying out these efforts systematically for the next few years will help improve it,” said a senior official from the department.

In order to ensure that the students join higher education after Class 12, the department officials attempted to trace more than 10,000 government school students who failed to join higher education courses last year.  SCERT also trained higher education teachers regarding career guidance last year and said that students in classes 9 to 12 would be provided career guidance classes four times a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nan Mudhalvan scheme Guidance cells TN government school
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp