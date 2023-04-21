Madras High Court seeks report from DGP on anti-trafficking units in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing concern over the steep rise in missing complaints relating to minor girls and sexual exploitation of girls in the name of love affair, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the DGP on the functioning of special wings formed in the state to tackle child trafficking and whether those special wings could be made to investigate such missing complaints.

A bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan, while hearing a recent habeas corpus petition, observed, “Off-late, we notice almost every day habeas corpus petitions are filed before this court alleging missing cases of girls between the age of 14 and 18. We are anguished to see that in some of the cases, such minor girls, in the name of a love affair, have been taken by some young boys and are subjected to penetrative sexual assault.”

The court sought details about the special units, their functions, cases handled, status of those cases, among others and adjourned the matter to June 5.

