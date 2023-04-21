Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court seeks report from DGP on anti-trafficking units in Tamil Nadu

“Off-late, we notice almost every day habeas corpus petitions are filed before this court alleging missing cases of girls between the age of 14 and 18.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Human trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing concern over the steep rise in missing complaints relating to minor girls and sexual exploitation of girls in the name of love affair, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the DGP on the functioning of special wings formed in the state to tackle child trafficking and whether those special wings could be made to investigate such missing complaints.

A bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan, while hearing a recent habeas corpus petition, observed, “Off-late, we notice almost every day habeas corpus petitions are filed before this court alleging missing cases of girls between the age of 14 and 18. We are anguished to see that in some of the cases, such minor girls, in the name of a love affair, have been taken by some young boys and are subjected to penetrative sexual assault.”

The court sought details about the special units, their functions, cases handled, status of those cases, among others and adjourned the matter to June 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-trafficking units Madras High Court
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp