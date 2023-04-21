Home States Tamil Nadu

Recipient of national-level best teacher award gets bail in tax fraud case in TN

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to a government school teacher from Ramanathapuram, who was arrested by CBI in a tax fraud case.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to a government school teacher from Ramanathapuram, who was arrested by CBI in a tax fraud case.

According to the prosecution, the teacher K Ramachandran was a recipient of national-level best teacher award last year and was arrested by CBI in February this year, in a case registered in 2021 against his brother Panjatcharam who allegedly obtained I-T returns to the tune of Rs 2.8 crore fraudulently by e-filing the returns of several people.

The CBI investigation had revealed that Panjatcharam had allegedly transferred a portion of the amount to Ramachandran's account.

However, Ramachandran denied his involvement in the offence and sought bail. Though the government counsel expressed objections by pointing out that Ramachandran was practicing as a tax preparer and a GST practitioner even after he was recruited as a teacher, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted bail to Ramachandran considering his period of incarceration and the fact that his brother, who is the key accused in the case, was already released on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tax fraud case national-level best teacher
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp