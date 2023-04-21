Recipient of national-level best teacher award gets bail in tax fraud case in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to a government school teacher from Ramanathapuram, who was arrested by CBI in a tax fraud case. According to the prosecution, the teacher K Ramachandran was a recipient of national-level best teacher award last year and was arrested by CBI in February this year, in a case registered in 2021 against his brother Panjatcharam who allegedly obtained I-T returns to the tune of Rs 2.8 crore fraudulently by e-filing the returns of several people. The CBI investigation had revealed that Panjatcharam had allegedly transferred a portion of the amount to Ramachandran's account. However, Ramachandran denied his involvement in the offence and sought bail. Though the government counsel expressed objections by pointing out that Ramachandran was practicing as a tax preparer and a GST practitioner even after he was recruited as a teacher, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted bail to Ramachandran considering his period of incarceration and the fact that his brother, who is the key accused in the case, was already released on bail.