Ruckus in TN Assembly after Opposition leader Palaniswami alleges law & order issues in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Assembly witnessed a fiery exchange of words as leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami levelled a series of allegations against the government over issues including Sterlite protest, Kodanadu heist and murder case, ganja and other substance abuse, murders and violent incidents in the state.

Speaking during the debate on demand for grants for home, prohibition and excise and fire and rescue services departments, Palaniswami highlighted the ‘shortcomings’ in the details provided in the last three policy notes over the sanctioned posts in police department and urged the government to expedite steps to fill vacancies. He said only 820 out of 1,305 police stations have CCTV cameras, and highlighted the need to increase risk allowances, medical allowances, and promotions for police personnel at regular intervals.

He flagged the grievance of policeman attached to Otteri station who staged a protest in front of the Secretariat last week over the alleged negligent attitude of government hospital doctors in treating his daughter. Health minister Ma Subramanian countered the charges, saying that doctors were negligent during AIADMK's tenure. A three-member medical team has been constituted to investigate the current issue.

EPS also showed photographs of the house and made charges against the ruling government. Soon, it was expunged by the speaker following objection raised by the ruling party members, including Chief Minster MK Stalin.

EPS further alleged that police are lethargic in taking action against various violent incidents including murder and others, and said ganja and other drugs are readily available in the state now. Immediately, the ruling party members raised their voices about the Kodanadu heist and murder issue. In his counter, EPS said it was the AIADMK government which filed a case and imprisoned the accused, and blamed the DMK members for helping them get bail.

Claiming that the police are acting in a biased manner, EPS said the police denied permission to conduct meetings and protests against the government. Speaking about the Sterlite protest, EPS charged Minister Geetha Jeevan, who was the MLA during the time of the protest, had violated the 144 imposed in the city on that day.

In response to Palaniswami’s accusations, Minister Geetha Jeevan said the Sterlite protest had turned violent due to the alleged negligent attitude of the then-district collector and the district administration’s failure to convince the protesters.

Bill to host tenders on web portals passed

CHENNAI: The state government has introduced a bill to amend the Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 by hosting the tenders in web portals. Initially, the act mandates the tender inviting authority to publish notice inviting tenders in the Indian Trade Journal and in daily newspapers. In tune with the policy of government to provide paperless, contactless and transparent digital services to citizens in a proactive manner, it was considered that the notice inviting tenders may also be hosted in the web portals, in addition to publication in newspapers.

CHENNAI: The Assembly witnessed a fiery exchange of words as leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami levelled a series of allegations against the government over issues including Sterlite protest, Kodanadu heist and murder case, ganja and other substance abuse, murders and violent incidents in the state. Speaking during the debate on demand for grants for home, prohibition and excise and fire and rescue services departments, Palaniswami highlighted the ‘shortcomings’ in the details provided in the last three policy notes over the sanctioned posts in police department and urged the government to expedite steps to fill vacancies. He said only 820 out of 1,305 police stations have CCTV cameras, and highlighted the need to increase risk allowances, medical allowances, and promotions for police personnel at regular intervals. He flagged the grievance of policeman attached to Otteri station who staged a protest in front of the Secretariat last week over the alleged negligent attitude of government hospital doctors in treating his daughter. Health minister Ma Subramanian countered the charges, saying that doctors were negligent during AIADMK's tenure. A three-member medical team has been constituted to investigate the current issue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); EPS also showed photographs of the house and made charges against the ruling government. Soon, it was expunged by the speaker following objection raised by the ruling party members, including Chief Minster MK Stalin. EPS further alleged that police are lethargic in taking action against various violent incidents including murder and others, and said ganja and other drugs are readily available in the state now. Immediately, the ruling party members raised their voices about the Kodanadu heist and murder issue. In his counter, EPS said it was the AIADMK government which filed a case and imprisoned the accused, and blamed the DMK members for helping them get bail. Claiming that the police are acting in a biased manner, EPS said the police denied permission to conduct meetings and protests against the government. Speaking about the Sterlite protest, EPS charged Minister Geetha Jeevan, who was the MLA during the time of the protest, had violated the 144 imposed in the city on that day. In response to Palaniswami’s accusations, Minister Geetha Jeevan said the Sterlite protest had turned violent due to the alleged negligent attitude of the then-district collector and the district administration’s failure to convince the protesters. Bill to host tenders on web portals passed CHENNAI: The state government has introduced a bill to amend the Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 by hosting the tenders in web portals. Initially, the act mandates the tender inviting authority to publish notice inviting tenders in the Indian Trade Journal and in daily newspapers. In tune with the policy of government to provide paperless, contactless and transparent digital services to citizens in a proactive manner, it was considered that the notice inviting tenders may also be hosted in the web portals, in addition to publication in newspapers.