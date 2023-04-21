Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi inspects arrangements at book fair arena in Thoothukudi

DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A day before the commencement of fourth district book fair, organised by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) and the district administration, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday inspected the arrangements at Sankaraperi village. Mega balloons were flown for spreading awareness about inculcating reading habit.

"Famous leaders, writers, orators will share their experience every evening at the book fair arena. Over 110 book publishers are expected to display their books for sale. A gallery by the department of archaeology will also be set up to showcase the findings of antiques excavated at Sivagalai," said Kanimozhi.

She further said a Neithal art festival featuring Thoothukudi based cultural and traditional folklore artists will be organised towards the conclusion of the fair. "The photographs selected in the recent Thoothukudi photography contest will be exhibited during the book fair," she said, appealing public to take part in the 11-day event, which will conclude on May 1.

District collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, commissioner S Dinesh Kumar, councillors Balagurusamy, Gandhimani, Subbulakshmi, Rengasamy, Murugesan among others were present.

