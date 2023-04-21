Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO disconnects illegal power connections to three police check posts in Tiruppur

Pooluvapatti, Pandian Nagar and PN Road checkposts-- had drawn power from EB lines without applications or approvals.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) on Thursday disconnected illegal power connections to three police check posts in Tiruppur city.

According to sources, there are nine police checkposts in the city limits and three of them-- Pooluvapatti, Pandian Nagar and PN Road checkposts-- had drawn power from EB lines without applications or approvals.

Speaking to TNIE, TANGEDCO - Superintending Engineer (Tiruppur Division) S Muthuvel said, "Local officials from TANGEDCO had advised police personnel about getting power connections without approval at the check post. But they ignored it and drew power from nearby lines. So, they disconnected them. Though it isn't large-scale misuse as they only power a fan and light, we cannot allow such practices. We believe the top officials from the police department will resolve the issue as early as possible."

When asked about it, police commissioner Pravin Kumar Abinapu said, "Almost all check posts are located on National Highways and State highways. So, we built a temporary shelter. Since it is a temporary arrangement, the local police personnel could have brought power from the nearest source or electric poles. I will check about the issue with all police checkposts and will regularise procedure and get approval for all checkposts."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO illegal power connections police check posts Tiruppur
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp