TANGEDCO disconnects illegal power connections to three police check posts in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) on Thursday disconnected illegal power connections to three police check posts in Tiruppur city.

According to sources, there are nine police checkposts in the city limits and three of them-- Pooluvapatti, Pandian Nagar and PN Road checkposts-- had drawn power from EB lines without applications or approvals.

Speaking to TNIE, TANGEDCO - Superintending Engineer (Tiruppur Division) S Muthuvel said, "Local officials from TANGEDCO had advised police personnel about getting power connections without approval at the check post. But they ignored it and drew power from nearby lines. So, they disconnected them. Though it isn't large-scale misuse as they only power a fan and light, we cannot allow such practices. We believe the top officials from the police department will resolve the issue as early as possible."

When asked about it, police commissioner Pravin Kumar Abinapu said, "Almost all check posts are located on National Highways and State highways. So, we built a temporary shelter. Since it is a temporary arrangement, the local police personnel could have brought power from the nearest source or electric poles. I will check about the issue with all police checkposts and will regularise procedure and get approval for all checkposts."

