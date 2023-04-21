TN govt tables bill in House to appoint TANUVAS V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday tabled a bill in the Assembly to empower itself to appoint the vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS). Currently, it is the Governor, in his capacity as chancellor, who has the power to appoint the vice-chancellor of the university.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan moved the bill, citing that in line with the state university laws of Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka, the government has decided to empower itself to appoint the vice chancellors of state universities as per the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for amending 12 state university laws that passed in the assembly on April 25.

Earlier, the government has moved Bills to empower itself to appoint vice chancellors of 13 state universities functioning under the higher education department, Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and Tamil Nadu Fisheries University. All the bills are awaiting governor’s approval.



