Woman, 11-year-old and eight-month-old sons found dead with throats slit in TN's Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A woman and her two sons were found dead at their house, which was locked from outside, in Kallakurichi on Wednesday evening. Kallakurichi police are currently investigating the case. The victims were identified as M Valarmathi (35) and her sons Tamilarasan (11) and eight-month-old Kesavan.



According to Kallakurichi police, Valarmathi and her sons were living in the house since her husband Manikandan's death in an accident a year back. To sustain herself and her family, she used to travel to villages to sell vegetables and was also sold milk in the morning.

Valarmathi also reared cattle for additional income. The house had been locked for a few days, and on Wednesday evening, neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the house. They informed the police, who broke in to find the three with their throats slit. The police also discovered a calf with stab wounds and 10 chicks drowned in a vessel of water. The dog and cow, however, were alive and tied to wooden posts.



A sniffer dog was brought in. It ran for nearly a kilometre on Karanur Road but could not catch any scent, police said. A team of forensic experts collected traces from the scene, and District Superintendent of Police N Mohanraj inspected the spot. Villupuram range deputy inspector general in-charge P Pakalavan also visited the spot on Thursday.



The police have formed five teams under DSPs R Ramesh, Balasubramanian, including three inspectors and five sub-inspectors, to investigate the case from different angles. Some suspects have been detained for further inquiry, and a senior police official involved in the investigation said that they had "got some leads" and assured that the accused will be caught by Thursday night or Friday. The alleged murder has created a flutter in the village, and police patrolling has been tightened.

