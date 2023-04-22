Home States Tamil Nadu

CAG questions data integrity in STAR 2.0 portal for registration

This included 2,307 invalid PAN cards, 92,128 invalid Aadhaar cards, and 61,291 invalid driving licences.

Published: 22nd April 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

data, chip, skills

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CAG report has said that data integrity of the simplified and transparent administration of registration (STAR) 2.0 portal has been compromised.

The audit found that between February 2018 and February 2020, the registration department accepted 1.55 lakh incorrect PAN, driving licence or Aadhaar numbers, which were uploaded in the database. This included 2,307 invalid PAN cards, 92,128 invalid Aadhaar cards, and 61,291 invalid driving licences.

The audit noted that the National Securities Depository Limited responses in respect to 16 lakh executants or claimants received during the period had mismatches in 394 records relating to excutants or claimants, yet registration was completed. The provision to validate PAN numbers with NSDL, which was available in the application, was subsequently disabled.

Interface facilities with income tax department and Unique Identification Authority of India were envisaged in STAR2.0 to ensure correct identity of the persons availing of the services of the department.  However, this was not implemented resulting in incorrect PAN or Aadhaar details for registration.

As an integrated system, it was important to integrate various segments involved in the registration process -- correct valuation of land and buildings and additional payment made thereon should be mapped with original entries. However, valuations made by special deputy collector (stamps) and assistant executive engineers of PWD were not mapped with the original entries in the system, resulting in incorrect valuation being reflected in encumbrance certificates.

According to section 34 of Indian Registration Act, 1908, the registering authority shall, before registering a document, satisfy himself about identity of the persons appearing before him. PAN. Aadhaar, driving licence and electoral photo identity cards are some of the identity proofs accepted.

The special investigation team on black money has emphasised the need for establishment of Central KYC registry and interconnection between different databases for proof of identity to identify multiple transactions by one person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG report STAR 2.0 portal data integrity
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp