CAG questions data integrity in STAR 2.0 portal for registration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CAG report has said that data integrity of the simplified and transparent administration of registration (STAR) 2.0 portal has been compromised.

The audit found that between February 2018 and February 2020, the registration department accepted 1.55 lakh incorrect PAN, driving licence or Aadhaar numbers, which were uploaded in the database. This included 2,307 invalid PAN cards, 92,128 invalid Aadhaar cards, and 61,291 invalid driving licences.

The audit noted that the National Securities Depository Limited responses in respect to 16 lakh executants or claimants received during the period had mismatches in 394 records relating to excutants or claimants, yet registration was completed. The provision to validate PAN numbers with NSDL, which was available in the application, was subsequently disabled.

Interface facilities with income tax department and Unique Identification Authority of India were envisaged in STAR2.0 to ensure correct identity of the persons availing of the services of the department. However, this was not implemented resulting in incorrect PAN or Aadhaar details for registration.

As an integrated system, it was important to integrate various segments involved in the registration process -- correct valuation of land and buildings and additional payment made thereon should be mapped with original entries. However, valuations made by special deputy collector (stamps) and assistant executive engineers of PWD were not mapped with the original entries in the system, resulting in incorrect valuation being reflected in encumbrance certificates.

According to section 34 of Indian Registration Act, 1908, the registering authority shall, before registering a document, satisfy himself about identity of the persons appearing before him. PAN. Aadhaar, driving licence and electoral photo identity cards are some of the identity proofs accepted.

The special investigation team on black money has emphasised the need for establishment of Central KYC registry and interconnection between different databases for proof of identity to identify multiple transactions by one person.

