‘Data integrity compromised on STAR portal’ 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CAG report has said that data integrity of the simplified and transparent administration of registration (STAR) 2.0 portal has been compromised.

The audit found that between February 2018 and February 2020, the registration department accepted 1.55 lakh incorrect PAN, driving licence or Aadhaar numbers, which were uploaded in database. This included 2,307 invalid PAN cards, 92,128 invalid Aadhaar, and 61,291 invalid driving licences.

The audit noted that the National Securities Depository Ltd responses in respect to 16 lakh executants or claimants received during the period had mismatches in 394 records relating to excutants or claimants, yet registration was completed.

The provision to validate PAN numbers with NSDL, which was available in application, was then disabled. Interface facilities with income tax department and Unique Identification Authority of India were envisaged in STAR 2.0 to ensure correct identity of the persons availing of the services of the department. However, this was not implemented resulting in incorrect PAN or Aadhaar details for registration.

