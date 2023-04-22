Derailment hits traffic between Salem-Bengaluru

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Derailment of a goods train in Rayakottai resulted in disruption of rail traffic in the Salem-Bengaluru section on Friday. The tracks are likely to be cleared for traffic on Saturday, after an inspection.

According to South Western Railway sources, around 2.10 am, a train transporting a load of fertilizer from Salem to Bengaluru passed Marandahalli and was approaching Royakottai when the engine and five wagons jumped the rails. This led to a massive disruption of train services. One train was cancelled and four others were diverted. Railway police said the incident was an accident and there were no other factors involved. Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and restore train movement.

According to a press release, the Salem - Yesvantpur Express (Train No 16212) was cancelled. Besides, the Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (Train No 11014) was diverted via Kuppam, Bangarapet, Malur and Krishnarajapuram.

Train No.12677 KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Jn Express was diverted via Tirupattur. Train No.16529 SMVT Bengaluru - Karaikal train was also diverted via Tirupattur. Sources in the SW railway told TNIE, "Over 60 workers were deployed to Royakottai to clear the tracks and conduct the necessary renovation before it is opened for traffic. There have been no major damages or injuries due to the accident."

