Devotees want new temple car to roll out for Uthamar Koil's Chithirai festival

TIRUCHY: Even as HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu to a question recently in the state Assembly replied that 90% of the renovation works taken up at Uthamar Koil in Manachanallur at a cost of Rs 55.50 lakh has been completed, devotees await clarity on whether the new temple car (ther) would be rolled out for use in this year’s Chithirai festival.

The centuries-old temple, also known as Bhikshandavar Koil, traditionally holds the temple car festival twice a year -- during the month of Chithirai for deity Vishnu and during Vaikasi, when the deity, Shiva, would be taken on a procession. After the temple was closed for renovation works in 2016, it was in 2021 that the car festival was held again.

However, after the temple car – which is used to carry both the deities -- suffered damage during the 2016 festival, a 'kattu ther' that resembles the original was instead used in 2021, sources said. This year, work was taken up on assembling a new temple car, with a major part of the funds coming from private donors. While the work is nearing completion, there, however, is little clarity on whether it would be put to use for the upcoming Chithirai festival.

While mentioning several devotees from Tiruchy and neighbouring districts as having come forward to donate for building the temple car, Venkatesh S, a devotee, blamed official apathy for the delay in rolling it out. Mentioning how the temple car festival draws even priests from Srirangam, Karthik T, another devotee, said, “It has been many years since we experienced the festival in all its charm.”

When enquired, HR&CE department sources said that a set of wheels for the new temple car is being prepared at BHEL and that they are expecting it to be delivered soon. A decision on using the ther this year, however, is yet to be taken, they said. Selvaraj C, HR&CE department regional joint commissioner told TNIE, “We would soon take a decision on the temple car after the state Assembly session."

