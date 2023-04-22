Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK files: Annamalai refuses to apologise, says ready to face action

“The fact that Stalin signed a deal worth Rs 1,000 crore with a company in which his son has been associated shows prima facie that there is quid pro quo,” he said.

Published: 22nd April 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday refused to apologise for his claims against Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK functionaries and ministers made through screening the video titled ‘DMK Files’. Responding to the notice sent by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, Annamalai sent a rejoinder through his advocate, saying he has not committed any offence and is ready to face action.

However, the BJP state president, in his notice, has levelled many political allegations against the DMK and Stalin. Annamalai reiterated his allegation that Stalin’s visit to Dubai was with an ulterior motive to make illegal gain and that he was fully aware of the meaning of money laundering and had levelled the allegation consciously after due diligence.

“The fact that Stalin signed a deal worth Rs 1,000 crore with a company in which his son has been associated shows prima facie that there is quid pro quo,” he said. He said Bharathi’s attempt to distance Udhayanidhi Stalin from Noble Steels is wrong, adding he has all the relevant evidence in this regard.

The notice said Annamalai has provided the details of assets owned by the DMK party after making thorough inquiries and will be able to defend the veracity before any authority. “The use of the phrase ‘DMK properties’ was only meant to highlight how persons associated with the party have amassed huge wealth,” it added.

