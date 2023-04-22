House passes bill to streamline process of consolidating govt land for big projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state Assembly on Friday passed the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Bill, 2023 which streamlines the process of consolidation of government land for big projects. The bill also aims at regulating the process of exchange of land involving waterbodies and their protection.

Introducing the bill, revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, “The existing procedures relating to consolidation and disposal of government land such as change alienation, re-routing, assignment, and lease have evolved over two centuries through executive instructions issued from time to time, right from the colonial days.” The bill says,

“Many waterbodies, especially rivers and streams, change their extent and course due to natural events over the course of time. Such waterbodies need to be protected in public interest. Standing order 26-A of the board of revenue provides for the grant of land at the disposal of the government for land owned privately if water changes its course through the land held by private entities.”

Assembly adjourned

Chennai: Speaker M Appavu informed the Assembly on Friday the House has been adjourned sine die. The budget session for the year 2023-24 started on March 20. Following this, minister for finance Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and minister for agriculture and farmers welfare presented the general budget and the agriculture budget on March 20 and 21 respectively. Debates on both the budgets and on demand for grants for all departments were held till Friday. Leader of the House Duraimurugan moved a resolution to adjourn the Assembly sine die, and it was passed unanimously.

