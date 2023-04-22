Keep a tab on financial firms: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of various complaints including the Aarudhra gold scam, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly he has directed the police department to monitor the functioning of all financial firms in the state.

Replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for the police department, Stalin said considering the increasing complaints about cryptocurrency transactions, Chainanalysis Reactor Tool for cryptocurrency, and equipment to investigate cryptocurrency complaints will be procured at a cost of `1 crore. He said a new post of legal adviser will be created in Tamil Nadu police and fire departments in order to assist the public prosecutors in court cases.

The CM said he won’t say there was no fault in the functioning of the police personnel. But when the shortcomings are pointed out, they are corrected and not ignored, he said. “I request the police personnel to correct themselves,” he added. He said since action is taken immediately after a crime, the crime rate has come down drastically. In this regard, he gave a detailed account of how the DMK government handled the rumours spread about the north Indian workers.

Due to the quick action, possible backlash in certain north Indian states was prevented, he said. CM said in 2019, the number of custodial deaths stood at 11. “After the DMK government assumed office, such deaths have been reduced to a large extent and this government will strive to achieve nil-custodial death status in the coming years,” he said. Stalin also rolled out statistics to show that the crime rate has come down during the past two years.

“Of the 182 murders for gain, 171 have been solved. Of the 3,194 murders, 3,144 have been solved. Similarly, of 252 gang robberies, 242 have been solved. Of the 5,281 robberies, 4,240 have been solved. Of the 874 rape cases, culprits have been arrested in all the cases. Of the 90 sexual assault cases, culprits have been arrested in 75 cases. There were 9,440 Pocso cases, and culprits have been arrested in 9,340 cases,” he added.

On the status of progress made in the Pollachi sexual assault case, he said after the designated court was set up, out of 80 witnesses, four have been cross-examined. Regarding the Kodanadu case and the demand for a CBI probe from Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said when in power Palaniswami tried to hide the robbery at the Kodanadu bungalow. “I am sure the CB-CID will bring to light the true perpetrators, and those who diverted the course of the investigation,” he added.

TAKING TERROR HEAD ON

Anti-terrorism squad with 383 personnel strength will be created in the intelligence wing at a cost of Rs 57.51 crore

Bomb diffuser equipment worth Rs 2.74 crore will be given to the security branch of the Greater Chennai police

2,000 more CCTV cameras will be installed in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore to ensure the safety of the public

An exclusive cell for handling cases under Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997 will be established at a cost of Rs 27.11 crore

Traffic Regulation Observation Zones will be established in three routes in Chennai and cameras for registering numbers of vehicles at traffic signals will be bought at a cost of Rs 19.27 crore

To prevent attacks on police personnel, 25 remote restraint wrap devices will be bought at a cost of Rs 75 lakh

Rs 4,500 per police personnel will be given as uniform allowance

To prevent attacks on police personnel, 25 remote restraint wrap devices will be bought at a cost of Rs 75 lakh

Chainanalysis reactor tool for Cryptocurrency will be bought at a cost of Rs 1 crore

Computerised video bots will be installed in places where people gather in large numbers

A new police station will be opened at Kilambakkam bus terminus

Five new taluk police stations will be established in Melmalayanur, Nangavaram, Pennerikkarai, Brahmapuram, and Perambalur

New police stations will be opened in Vanagaram, Medavakkam, and Puthur in the Greater Chennai police limit

CHENNAI: In the wake of various complaints including the Aarudhra gold scam, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly he has directed the police department to monitor the functioning of all financial firms in the state. Replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for the police department, Stalin said considering the increasing complaints about cryptocurrency transactions, Chainanalysis Reactor Tool for cryptocurrency, and equipment to investigate cryptocurrency complaints will be procured at a cost of `1 crore. He said a new post of legal adviser will be created in Tamil Nadu police and fire departments in order to assist the public prosecutors in court cases. The CM said he won’t say there was no fault in the functioning of the police personnel. But when the shortcomings are pointed out, they are corrected and not ignored, he said. “I request the police personnel to correct themselves,” he added. He said since action is taken immediately after a crime, the crime rate has come down drastically. In this regard, he gave a detailed account of how the DMK government handled the rumours spread about the north Indian workers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Due to the quick action, possible backlash in certain north Indian states was prevented, he said. CM said in 2019, the number of custodial deaths stood at 11. “After the DMK government assumed office, such deaths have been reduced to a large extent and this government will strive to achieve nil-custodial death status in the coming years,” he said. Stalin also rolled out statistics to show that the crime rate has come down during the past two years. “Of the 182 murders for gain, 171 have been solved. Of the 3,194 murders, 3,144 have been solved. Similarly, of 252 gang robberies, 242 have been solved. Of the 5,281 robberies, 4,240 have been solved. Of the 874 rape cases, culprits have been arrested in all the cases. Of the 90 sexual assault cases, culprits have been arrested in 75 cases. There were 9,440 Pocso cases, and culprits have been arrested in 9,340 cases,” he added. On the status of progress made in the Pollachi sexual assault case, he said after the designated court was set up, out of 80 witnesses, four have been cross-examined. Regarding the Kodanadu case and the demand for a CBI probe from Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said when in power Palaniswami tried to hide the robbery at the Kodanadu bungalow. “I am sure the CB-CID will bring to light the true perpetrators, and those who diverted the course of the investigation,” he added. TAKING TERROR HEAD ON Anti-terrorism squad with 383 personnel strength will be created in the intelligence wing at a cost of Rs 57.51 crore Bomb diffuser equipment worth Rs 2.74 crore will be given to the security branch of the Greater Chennai police 2,000 more CCTV cameras will be installed in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore to ensure the safety of the public An exclusive cell for handling cases under Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997 will be established at a cost of Rs 27.11 crore Traffic Regulation Observation Zones will be established in three routes in Chennai and cameras for registering numbers of vehicles at traffic signals will be bought at a cost of Rs 19.27 crore To prevent attacks on police personnel, 25 remote restraint wrap devices will be bought at a cost of Rs 75 lakh Rs 4,500 per police personnel will be given as uniform allowance To prevent attacks on police personnel, 25 remote restraint wrap devices will be bought at a cost of Rs 75 lakh Chainanalysis reactor tool for Cryptocurrency will be bought at a cost of Rs 1 crore Computerised video bots will be installed in places where people gather in large numbers A new police station will be opened at Kilambakkam bus terminus Five new taluk police stations will be established in Melmalayanur, Nangavaram, Pennerikkarai, Brahmapuram, and Perambalur New police stations will be opened in Vanagaram, Medavakkam, and Puthur in the Greater Chennai police limit