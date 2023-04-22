Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders disciplinary action against Tiruchy DEO in suo motu contempt case

A Bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan observed that the official had failed to implement the court's order even after the initiation of the contempt proceedings.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed disciplinary action against the district educational officer of Tiruchy in the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against her for not implementing an order passed by the court in October 2022 for the payment of salary benefits of a teacher.

A Bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan observed that the official had failed to implement the court's order even after the initiation of the contempt proceedings. Though she had claimed that she needed permission from the secretary and director of school education department to comply with the order, the two higher officials clarified to the court that no such permission is required from them, the judges pointed out and directed the commissioner of the school education department to initiate departmental action against her within a month. They also directed the commissioner to seek an explanation from the chief educational officer of Tiruchy who supported the actions of the DEO, and adjourned the case to June 5.

