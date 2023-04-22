Negligence cost Tamil Nadu police Rs 14 crore: CAG report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Friday pointed out a "wasteful expenditure" by the Tamil Nadu police department to the tune of Rs 14.37 crore by delaying the implementation of projects for modernisation of the force. The report also alleged that Rs 74.03 crore granted by the union government remained unutilised.



Modernisation of police force is a centrally-sponsored scheme with a contribution of 60 per cent by the union government and 40 per cent by the state.



In September 2015, two projects were approved by the union government. They are the implementation of association of public safety (APCO) and modernisation of police control rooms and the installation of CCTV in Chennai.



APCO implementation contract was awarded to a single bidder in July 2017 at a cost of Rs 83.46 crore. The contractor, after a delay of seven months, completed equipment installation at a cost of Rs 66.12 crore. However, field test was not completed until July 2021. The equipment had passed expiry date and lost their value. The CAG report said the equipment were used for testing only and remained unutilised for three years. The warranty expired in March 2022 and the equipment turned defective.



Spectrum charges, equipment for CCTV control room, were procured in 2015 at a cost of `14.37 crore. The contractor claimed that he could not resolve an issue with coverage. Meanwhile, violating the tender terms with the contractor, the police department paid Rs 7.18 crore towards spectrum charges. According to the terms, the contractor should have paid the amount.



Seven years later (audit was done by 2022 end), the objective of improving communication network in the police department was yet to be achieved. This also affected projects for Chennai and Tiruchy, besides non-utilisation of the union government funds of Rs 74.03 crore.

CHENNAI: A CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Friday pointed out a "wasteful expenditure" by the Tamil Nadu police department to the tune of Rs 14.37 crore by delaying the implementation of projects for modernisation of the force. The report also alleged that Rs 74.03 crore granted by the union government remained unutilised. Modernisation of police force is a centrally-sponsored scheme with a contribution of 60 per cent by the union government and 40 per cent by the state. In September 2015, two projects were approved by the union government. They are the implementation of association of public safety (APCO) and modernisation of police control rooms and the installation of CCTV in Chennai. APCO implementation contract was awarded to a single bidder in July 2017 at a cost of Rs 83.46 crore. The contractor, after a delay of seven months, completed equipment installation at a cost of Rs 66.12 crore. However, field test was not completed until July 2021. The equipment had passed expiry date and lost their value. The CAG report said the equipment were used for testing only and remained unutilised for three years. The warranty expired in March 2022 and the equipment turned defective. Spectrum charges, equipment for CCTV control room, were procured in 2015 at a cost of `14.37 crore. The contractor claimed that he could not resolve an issue with coverage. Meanwhile, violating the tender terms with the contractor, the police department paid Rs 7.18 crore towards spectrum charges. According to the terms, the contractor should have paid the amount. Seven years later (audit was done by 2022 end), the objective of improving communication network in the police department was yet to be achieved. This also affected projects for Chennai and Tiruchy, besides non-utilisation of the union government funds of Rs 74.03 crore.