Home States Tamil Nadu

Not joining NPS cost Tamil Nadu Rs 670 crore: CAG

The government did not join NPS and designate a fund manager even though 19 years had passed since the inception of DCPS. 

Published: 22nd April 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could have saved `670.36 crore if it had joined national pension scheme and designated a fund manager to manage the fund in compliance with Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, a CAG report said. The state continued to invest its defined contributory pension scheme contributions in LIC and T-Bills, which earned a return of 5.47 per cent and 4.29 per cent respectively.

Since the state pays GPF subscribers 7.10 per cent interest, the difference in interest (nearly 2 per cent) has to be borne by the government. Had the government joined NPS and posted designated fund managers, PF subscribers would have got higher returns. The government did not join NPS and designate a fund manager even though 19 years had passed since the inception of DCPS. 

Out of Rs 53,462.93 crore in the fund as of March 31, 2022, Rs 36,510 crore was invested with LIC’s ‘new group superannuation scheme with cash accumulation plan’.  There was no pact between TN and LIC, and the interest on investments were based on LIC’s policies (5.47 per cent), which were much less than the interest paid to account holders by the government (7.10 per cent.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 670 crore Tamil Nadu CAG LIC NPS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp