Respite from summer heat, TN to receive rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming as a huge relief from simmering heat, several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have received mild showers on Saturday as thunderstorm activity picks up.

The rainfall activity would continue at least till April 26 and in fact, the regional meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning to 15 districts in the State including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The rainfall is the result of a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood.

For the past week, several districts have begun clocking uncomfortable maximum temperatures and heat wave-like conditions were prevailing with mercury constantly hitting 40 degree Celsius and above. The Meenambakkam weather station has also recorded close to 40 degrees.

The met office said these mild showers would provide some relief and the daytime temperature will be around normal for at least a week.

On Saturday, Valparai in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 41 mm. Sporadic showers were reported in Chennai, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kancheepuram. As per reports, hailstorms were reported from Avadi in Chennai.

