Home States Tamil Nadu

Respite from summer heat, TN to receive rains

The rainfall is the result of a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood.

Published: 22nd April 2023 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rain pours down at the Race Course area in Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming as a huge relief from simmering heat, several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have received mild showers on Saturday as thunderstorm activity picks up.

The rainfall activity would continue at least till April 26 and in fact, the regional meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning to 15 districts in the State including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The rainfall is the result of a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood.

For the past week, several districts have begun clocking uncomfortable maximum temperatures and heat wave-like conditions were prevailing with mercury constantly hitting 40 degree Celsius and above. The Meenambakkam weather station has also recorded close to 40 degrees.

The met office said these mild showers would provide some relief and the daytime temperature will be around normal for at least a week.

On Saturday, Valparai in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 41 mm. Sporadic showers were reported in Chennai, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kancheepuram. As per reports, hailstorms were reported from Avadi in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Rainfall Rains Weather Summer
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp