Home States Tamil Nadu

Karnataka elections: EPS objects to acceptance of OPS aide’s papers

Sources said though A Anantharaj, another supporter of OPS whose nomination for Kolar Gold Fields constituency has also been accepted, he will be considered an independent candidate.

Published: 23rd April 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, EPS

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken exception to the acceptance of the nomination filed by K Kumar, functionary and supporter of O Panneerselvam, as AIADMK candidate in Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency.  

In this connection, Palaniswami has written to the chief election commissioner, Karnataka chief electoral officer, and returning officer of Gandhi Nagar constituency explaining that as general secretary of AIADMK, he alone could authorise the official candidate for the party and that someone else claiming himself as AIADMK candidate has filed papers.

Sources said though A Anantharaj, another supporter of OPS whose nomination for the Kolar Gold Fields constituency has also been accepted, will be considered an independent candidate.

Panneerselvam announced candidates for three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka -- Pulikesi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Kolar Gold Fields.  The returning officer of Pulikesi Nagar constituency has rejected the nomination of Panneerselvam’s supporter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPS AIADMK OPS Gandhi Nagar constituency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp