Karnataka elections: EPS objects to acceptance of OPS aide’s papers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken exception to the acceptance of the nomination filed by K Kumar, functionary and supporter of O Panneerselvam, as AIADMK candidate in Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency.

In this connection, Palaniswami has written to the chief election commissioner, Karnataka chief electoral officer, and returning officer of Gandhi Nagar constituency explaining that as general secretary of AIADMK, he alone could authorise the official candidate for the party and that someone else claiming himself as AIADMK candidate has filed papers.

Sources said though A Anantharaj, another supporter of OPS whose nomination for the Kolar Gold Fields constituency has also been accepted, will be considered an independent candidate.

Panneerselvam announced candidates for three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka -- Pulikesi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Kolar Gold Fields. The returning officer of Pulikesi Nagar constituency has rejected the nomination of Panneerselvam’s supporter.

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken exception to the acceptance of the nomination filed by K Kumar, functionary and supporter of O Panneerselvam, as AIADMK candidate in Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency. In this connection, Palaniswami has written to the chief election commissioner, Karnataka chief electoral officer, and returning officer of Gandhi Nagar constituency explaining that as general secretary of AIADMK, he alone could authorise the official candidate for the party and that someone else claiming himself as AIADMK candidate has filed papers. Sources said though A Anantharaj, another supporter of OPS whose nomination for the Kolar Gold Fields constituency has also been accepted, will be considered an independent candidate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Panneerselvam announced candidates for three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka -- Pulikesi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Kolar Gold Fields. The returning officer of Pulikesi Nagar constituency has rejected the nomination of Panneerselvam’s supporter.