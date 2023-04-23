Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine of a family rescued from bonded labour at brick kiln in Tamil Nadu

"Based on a tip-off, Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy ordered assistant commissioner (labour department) R Rajkumar and others to conduct a joint inspection at the kiln," they added.

SIVAGANGA: Nine members of a family were recently rescued from bonded labour at a brick kiln in Singampunari, where they have been working for more than four years.

Sources said the nine ended up at the brick kiln after P Veeran (57) of Pulipatti in Madurai district, borrowed around `1.2 lakh from S Ramesh of Singampunari in Sivaganga district in 2018.

As he was not able to repay the amount, Ramesh brought in Veeran and his family members to work in 'KRV Bricks', a brick kiln owned by Ramesh. "The family was paid only half salary and the remaining half got adjusted to the loan amount's interest. Ramesh even forced a pregnant woman to work until the day before her delivery and made her return back to work just 15 days after childbirth."

The team rescued Veeran, his wife Selvi (50), their four children -- Maheshwari (29), Guna (22), Thirumoorthy (19) and Prakesh (18); son-in-law Muthukaruppan (38) and daughters-in-law Kayalvizhi (20) and Vijayasanthi (18) from the unit. Sivaganga Collector has also taken steps for issuing them compensation and rehabilitating them.

