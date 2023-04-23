Plea seeks to declare Erode East by-election null and void

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court urging to declare the by-election to Erode East Assembly segment null and void. The petition was filed by P Vijayakumari, who contested on behalf of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, alleged poll code violations and corruption by both the DMK and the AIADMK alliances and their respective candidates.

She alleged Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan (who won the polls) and his rival from AIADMK KS Thennarasu made a mockery of the February 27 by-election.“Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement on monthly aid for women during the poll campaign is a gross violation of the model code of conduct and about 1 lakh men were brought from outside when the CM campaigned in the constituency,” she said, adding the ruling party had brought in about 10,000 people for daily campaign.

Vijayakumari said their accommodation cost Rs 550 per day. “Apart from this, they were also paid Rs 500 each every day. The expenses run to several lakhs of rupees, but they were not accounted for in the election expenditure of the candidate,” she alleged. Elangovan hasn’t yet submitted the election expenditure to the Election Commission of India, she added.

