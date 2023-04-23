Seawater enters Thalamuthunagar beach, Kanimozhi visits area

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three days after Thalamuthunagar coastal hamlets were breached by seawater, Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited the area on Saturday. Seawater entered the beaches of Siluvaipatti, Thalamuthunagar and Rajapalayam of Mapilaiyoorani panchayat on Wednesday afternoon.



Mapilaiyoorani country boat fishermen's welfare association president Lourth Raj said the boat building yard, equipment, vehicles, fishnets, and auction centres on the Motta Gopuram beach got inundated with up to two feet of water. No boat sustained damage as all the boats were out at sea during the incident. "The interior coastal areas were spared as the newly-constructed road obstructed the waters. This is happening after a four-year gap, but the intrusion was fierce this time," said Raj.



The fishermen said they have been demanding a bike shelter on Motta Gopuram seashore to safely park their bikes before venturing into the sea. "But this demand is yet to be addressed. We installed CCTV cameras at our own expense after bike thefts were reported in the area," they said.



Lourthu Raj also expressed concerns over the absence of street lights on Rajapalayam and Thalamuthunagar roads leading to the Motta Gopuram auction centres, and the stray dog menace. Meanwhile, MP Kanimozhi visited the areas on Saturday and heard the grievances of fishermen.

