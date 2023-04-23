Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Kongu region to get widespread rain in the next 10 days

Meanwhile, hundreds of banana trees were damaged in the surroundings of Mettupalayam following a strong wind on Friday evening

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore and the neighbouring districts in the Kongu region might get widespread heavy rains since a rain-bearing weather phenomenon called Madden Julian Oscillation(MJO) has entered the Kongu basin, says Coimbatore weatherman Santhosh Krish.

"Kong belt, as well as South interior Tamil Nadu, might get widespread rain for the next 10 days. Moreover, an isolated moderate rainfall record on Saturday and from Sunday widespread heavy thunderstorms are expected to begin. Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Erode have good chances of getting good rains from this spell. Interior north Tamil Nadu and interior delta has also had the chance of getting good rain," he said

"We can witness good sunshine between morning and afternoon. Subsequently, thunderstorms are expected between afternoon and night. Farmers and the people of the region plan your work accordingly," said Santhosh Krish  Officials in the Agro Climate Research Centre at Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) stated that Coimbatore is one of the districts IMD had predicted rainfall and the city would get Convectional rainfall as predicted during summer. "Coimbatore would receive 10 to 15 mm rainfall and it will continue in the next few days. So far the city has received just 30 mm of rainfall during the summer," said an official from the  Agro Climate research centre.

Meanwhile, hundreds of banana trees were damaged in the surroundings of Mettupalayam following a strong wind on Friday evening. Farmers who were expecting a good yield faced a setback after hundreds of banana trees planted in Thekkampatti, Vachinampalayam, Sirumugai, Lingapuram and Nellithurai fell due to the strong wind.  The power supply was disrupted for more than three hours at Kumaran Kundru and Bellapalayam after an electric wire snapped due to heavy wind. Even a roof-tiled house was damaged after a tree fell at Dasampalayam.

