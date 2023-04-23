Tamil Nadu: Three murders, accidental death in just 17 hours rock Chennai city 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In just 17 hours, three murders and an accidental death took place in Chennai and its suburbs. The victims include a history-sheeter, a van driver, a pavement dweller and a painter. In Korukkupet, T Kumar (52), a history sheeter was chatting with his friends near his house. He was sitting in an autorickshaw. “At around 11 am, six men in two motorbikes reached the spot and hacked Kumar with machetes and fled,” said a police officer. Kumar was declared dead on arrival at the Stanley Government Hospital.

Police said, Kumar was involved in the murder of Venkatesan from Washermenpet in 2013 and was released from prison only last year. Venkatesan’s son Aakash and his friends murdered Kumar now took revenge, said the police. The police arrested K Boopathy (34), R Parthiban (23) and K Murali (26). Hunt is on for three others.

In the second incident, reported from Kancheepuram, a 51-year-old man who was about to go home for Eid was murdered. The deceased M Ayubkhan from Bawapettai was a van driver. On Friday night, he returned from a long trip and parked his vehicle on the ground. “At around 11 pm, he was drinking near his vehicle when two men demanded money from him. When Ayubkhan refused, they attacked him with stones,” said a police officer.

Ayubkhan was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH, where he was declared dead on arrival. Vishnu Kanchi police registered a case and arrested Pradeep Kumar (20) and Vinoth Kumar (22). Meanwhile, in Chengalpattu, Parthiban (45) a native of Tiruchirapalli who worked as an electrician in the Chengalpattu district and slept on a platform was found dead on Saturday morning. His head had been smashed with a rock.

Chengalpattu Town police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. After a preliminary investigation, police said, Parthiban was boozing with a friend, who is absconding. “We suspect they had a fight and Parthiban was murdered as a result,” said a police officer. On Saturday morning, after the first Eid prayer at the mosque in Hasthinapuram, several people were giving money to the poor and needy, as is the tradition.

“Mohammed Riyaz (57) was also standing in line. There was an exchange of words between the givers and receivers allegedly due to a demand for more money,” said a police officer. A staff of the mosque management, Batcha, tried to bring the situation under control. In the melee, Riyaz fell and suffered head injuries. He was rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A probe is on.

