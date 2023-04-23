Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Three murders, accidental death in just 17 hours rock Chennai city 

In the second incident, reported from Kancheepuram, a 51-year-old man who was about to go home for Eid was murdered

Published: 23rd April 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

gun, murder for money

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In just 17 hours, three murders and an accidental death took place in Chennai and its suburbs. The victims include a history-sheeter, a van driver, a pavement dweller and a painter. In Korukkupet, T Kumar (52), a history sheeter was chatting with his friends near his house. He was sitting in an autorickshaw. “At around 11 am, six men in two motorbikes reached the spot and hacked Kumar with machetes and fled,” said a police officer. Kumar was declared dead on arrival at the Stanley Government Hospital.

Police said, Kumar was involved in the murder of Venkatesan from Washermenpet in 2013 and was released from prison only last year. Venkatesan’s son Aakash and his friends murdered Kumar now took revenge, said the police. The police arrested K Boopathy (34), R Parthiban (23) and K Murali (26). Hunt is on for three others.

In the second incident, reported from Kancheepuram, a 51-year-old man who was about to go home for Eid was murdered. The deceased M Ayubkhan from Bawapettai was a van driver. On Friday night, he returned from a long trip and parked his vehicle on the ground. “At around 11 pm, he was drinking near his vehicle when two men demanded money from him. When Ayubkhan refused, they attacked him with stones,” said a police officer.

Ayubkhan was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH, where he was declared dead on arrival. Vishnu Kanchi police registered a case and arrested Pradeep Kumar (20) and Vinoth Kumar (22). Meanwhile, in Chengalpattu, Parthiban (45) a native of Tiruchirapalli who worked as an electrician in the Chengalpattu district and slept on a platform was found dead on Saturday morning. His head had been smashed with a rock.

Chengalpattu Town police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. After a preliminary investigation, police said, Parthiban was boozing with a friend, who is absconding. “We suspect they had a fight and Parthiban was murdered as a result,” said a police officer. On Saturday morning, after the first Eid prayer at the mosque in Hasthinapuram, several people were giving money to the poor and needy, as is the tradition.

“Mohammed Riyaz (57) was also standing in line. There was an exchange of words between the givers and receivers allegedly due to a demand for more money,” said a police officer. A staff of the mosque management, Batcha, tried to bring the situation under control. In the melee, Riyaz fell and suffered head injuries. He was rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murders Chennai Chengalpattu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp