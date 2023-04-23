Home States Tamil Nadu

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Krishnagiri demands law against honour killings

Addressing the press, he said, “Krishnagiri is becoming a hotspot for honour killings as three such incidents were reported in three years."

Published: 23rd April 2023 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan staged a protest in Krishnagiri district on Saturday urging the state government to enact a special law against honour killing.

Addressing the press, he said, “Krishnagiri is becoming a hotspot for honour killings as three such incidents were reported in three years. In 2018, Nandesh, a Dalit boy and Swathy, a caste Hindu girl from Bagalur, were murdered in Karnataka. In the second incident, Jagan, a caste Hindu man had married an inter-caste and was murdered by a girl’s relative and in the third incident, Subash, a caste Hindu boy was killed by his father for marrying a Dalit girl.”

“Honour killings are on the rise. State and Union governments have failed to implement the Supreme Court guidelines in the Shakthi Vahini vs Union of India case, 2018, which ordered both governments to take action against Khap panchayats related to honour killings and to provide security to inter-caste couples,” Thirumavalavan said.

