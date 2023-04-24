17-year-old boy arrested in Tiruchy for killing girl who stopped talking to him 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 17-year-old girl was murdered by a boy of the same age at her relative’s house at Tennur in Tiruchy on Saturday because she stopped talking to him, police said. The boy was booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and arrested on Sunday.

The girl, a native of Dindigul, was residing at her relative’s house while studying at a private college in the city. Police said she developed a relationship with the boy, who is distantly related to her. The boy lived in the area and had discontinued his studies.

Once the girl’s parents came to know of the relationship, police said they told her not to speak to the boy as the youngsters were parallel cousins, making marriage between them taboo. But, as the girl continued talking to the boy, her parents decided to get her married soon. After this, she stopped talking to the boy.

On Saturday afternoon, the girl’s relative called her on the phone but was unable to reach her. Police said the relative visited the house and found the girl dead. According to police, the relatives decided to take her body to Dindigul by car but then thought to alert the cops. They returned to Tiruchy and informed the Thillai Nagar police at 8 pm.

Police said their probe suggested the boy had killed her by stabbing her multiple times with an iron rod and strangling her with a shawl. The boy was sent to a juvenile home.

