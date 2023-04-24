Chithirai festival kicks off with flag hosting ritual at Madurai Meenakshi temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The largest temple festival in Madurai, the Chithirai festival started off with the flag hoisting ceremony at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Sunday. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan along with Mayor of Madurai city V Indirani Ponvasanth and City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, and others were present on the occasion.



This year, the Chithirai festival also known as the 'Chithirai Brahmotsavam', will be held from April 22 to May 4. The flag hoisting took place at the temple 'kodimaram' as the temple priest chanted vedic hymns. The main procession of the deities of the temple -- Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar -- reached the Mandapam near the 'kodimaram' in Karpaga Viritcham and Simma Vahana ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony. Temple elephant Parvati, adorned with caparison. Meanwhile, Minister PTR, who had taken several measures for the welfare of the temple elephant, met Parvati and fed her with fruits.



The 13-day-long festival in Meenakshi temple consists of several major events, including the 'Pattabhishekam' (Coronation of goddess Meenakshi) on April 30, followed by the 'Thirukalyanam' (Celestial marriage event) on May 2 and the renowned Chithirai temple car festival on May 3. The festival will conclude at the Meenakshi temple on May 4 with Theerthavari. As part of the Chithirai festival, the ritual of Kallalagar entering the Vaigai River will be held on May 5.

