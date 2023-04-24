Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest department seeks Rs 5 crore to insulate live power cables to stop jumbo electrocutions

According to sources, the overhead power line is being supplied to over 250 tribal families, including to those engaged as mahouts and cavadis at Theppakadu and MTR guest houses.

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: The forest department has sought Rs 5 crore from the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII) to convert live power cables to aerial bunched cables on a 10km stretch between Thorapalli and Theppakkadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), where wild elephant movements are high and prevent electrocution of jumbos.

According to sources, the overhead power line is being supplied to over 250 tribal families, including to those engaged as mahouts and cavadis at Theppakadu and MTR guest houses. “This initiative will prevent wild animals, especially elephants, from getting electrocuted after coming in contact with live wires. Even if sagged aerial bunched cables touch the animals, they would be safe,” Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R  Reddy said. 

“We submitted our proposal during a meeting with TANII recently and are awaiting their response. We hope TANII, which is under the state planning commission, will release the funds soon and Tangedco will carry out the work,” he added.

“The area is having frequent power cuts as tree branches fall into the lines due to wind or rain. We have to wait for a day to get it restored. So, if the power lines get insulated, the area will have power without any interruption,” said a tribal of Theppakkadu. Forest officials added they have requested Tangedco to replace the damaged electric poles and set up barbed fences around them to prevent the deaths of wild elephants. 

