Illegal power fence kills man walking along field in Tamil Nadu

As he was walking along the field, he accidentally touched the fence that was erected around the field to stop pigs from damaging crops.  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 37-year-old man was electrocuted to death near Tiruvallur after he came into contact with an electric fence. The victim’s sister-in-law who tried to pull him away also got electrocuted but she escaped with injuries. 

Police said, Dhanasekar of Valasai Vettikadu village, a welder, went to a field near his house on Saturday night. As he was walking along the field, he accidentally touched the fence that was erected around the field to stop pigs from damaging crops.  

When he did not return home for a long time, his wife Nithya and her sister Amala went out looking for him. They found him lying unconscious near the fence. When Amala tried to pull him away, she too got electrocuted but escaped with injuries. The police recovered his body and sent for an autopsy. Amala’s condition is stable, police added.

Police said the fence was installed without permission and the owner of the field has been booked under Section 39 of The Electricity (Supply) Act. A probe is on.

