Madurai Kamaraj University relieves HoD accused of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following complaints of sexual harassment, the Psychology department HOD of Madurai Kamaraj University C Karuppiah has been relieved from service with effect from March 31.

On the request of anonymity, an official from MKU said Karuppiah took retirement at the age of 60 years. The university gave superannuation to him until the end of the academic year, he added. Both UG and PG Students had formally lodged a joint complaint against Karuppaiah, stating that he verbally and sexually harassed the students.

An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was set up to probe the issue. Meanwhile, Samayanallur All Women Police Station arrested the man on April 18 and came out on bail the next day. 

Following ICC’s recommendations, he was relieved from his services to avoid prejudice in the criminal case against him. Karuppiah’s retirement benefits will be considered once the investigation is completed, said sources. 

