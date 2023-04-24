Murder on Marina: Eight held for killing 20-year-old in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna Square police have arrested eight people in connection with the murder of a man near Marina Beach on Thursday. While four people were arrested and remanded on Friday, four others were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

The four arrested on Friday were identified as Baskaran (42), Gautam (22), Arumugam (23), and Karthick (40). Police said they ran shops on the beach. Based on the information provided by them, police on Saturday arrested Nandishwaran, Gowtham, Vinoth and Prashanth.

On Thursday night, a 20-year-old man was beaten to death by the group, which suspected him to be a thief. Two of his friends injured in the attack are undergoing treatment. Police said, Vignesh of Avadi, the victim, Aravindan (22) of Avadi, and Sanjay (18) of Tiruvallur had come to the beach to celebrate Sanjay’s birthday.

The police registered a case and sent the body to Omandurar Hospital for postmortem. After an initial probe, police said local shopkeepers could have attacked them in a case of mistaken identity.

