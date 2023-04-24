Home States Tamil Nadu

Single portal to manage government colleges in TN

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The higher education department has decided to implement an integrated learning management system and enterprise resource planning software in all government higher educational institutions and colleges across the state by 2025.

The government has hired PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the consultant for the project and allocated `4 crore for the first phase which includes implementation of the project design and roll-out of the integrated system, said higher education department officials.

The project will help the state government formulate policies, laws and regulations and implement various programmes in all government colleges. “The integrated learning management system and enterprise resource planning software will help the higher education institutions to implement technology-enabled teaching-learning mechanisms and do away with rote learning. From providing online courses to training teachers to keep track of student-teacher performance and academic records, everything can be managed through the system. It will help in enhancing the quality of higher education while resource planning will help in smooth e-governance of the institutions”.

He added that the software will have various categories like academics, finance, administration and students related services which will help state universities and government higher educational institutions go paperless.  “The integrated system will enhance the quality of institutions and also ensure enhanced efficiency and transparency. Besides, it will make higher education institutions up to date to deal with changing technology. Every government policy can be implemented with just a click and can be monitored properly,” he added.

The PwC team has already visited the 13 state universities, the directorate of technical education (DoTE), the directorate of collegiate education, government engineering colleges, government polytechnic colleges and government arts and science colleges to collect the required information. It has submitted the detailed project report and all the functional requirements documented in the “future state technology blueprint” to DoTE for validation and verification.  

DoTE has also conducted a meeting with the stakeholders to review their functional requirements and get feedback and suggestions on the blueprint. “We have plans to implement the project completely by May 2025,” said a higher education department official.

Better coordination

  • The project will help the government formulate policies, laws and regulations and implement various programmes in govt colleges
  • The system will help state universities and government higher educational institutions go paperless
  • DoTE has also conducted a meeting with all stakeholders to review their requirements
