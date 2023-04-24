Tamil Nadu: Unani practitioner kills stray dog using air pistol, arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Unani medicine practitioner was arrested for allegedly shooting to death a stray dog using an air pistol, on Sunday.

According to police, Prabhu Palaniappan, an eyewitness, was feeding dogs near his residence late on Friday when he heard a stray dog whining in pain. Moving closer, he found the dead body of a stray dog on the road and Syed Hasan (46), who practices Unani medicine in a clinic, holding a gun in front of it. When questioned, Hasan said he was troubled by the constant growling of the dogs, and decided to shoot one down.

Acting on a complaint by Palaniappan, Palakkarai police began an investigation and found an air pistol at the residence of Hasan. He has been booked under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming any animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 11 (1)(a) (causing pain, suffering, or injury to an animal) of the prevention of cruelty to Animals Act and 25 (1)(b) of Arms Act for possessing a firearm. Hasan has been arrested and remanded on Sunday.



