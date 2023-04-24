Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: B.Ed. exam questions asked from out of syllabus, say students

First-semester exam for the course was held from April 17 to 21. On the last day, the students appeared for the 'Pedagogy of English' exam paper and found all questions difficult to answer.

Exams
By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  B.Ed. first-year students were shocked on Friday upon seeing their semester exam 'Pedagogy of English' question paper as allegedly all questions were out of the syllabus. The students have urged the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) authorities to conduct a re-examination for them.

First-semester exam for the course was held from April 17 to 21. On the last day, the students appeared for the 'Pedagogy of English' exam paper and found all questions difficult to answer. Speaking to TNIE, a student said they had five units in the syllabus, including 'aims and objectives of teaching', 'teaching skills', 'approaches of teaching English', and 'methods of teaching and instructional media'.

"However, most questions were from out of the syllabus. All questions were the general type. I studied in a Tamil medium school and so I found it very hard to write on this subject. If only they had asked questions from the syllabus, I could have confidently given the answers. I am afraid that I won't even score pass marks. So, the authorities should conduct a retest for us," she said.

Speaking to TNIE, teaching faculty member R Prabha said the paper contains a total value of 70 marks. "Except for 10 one-mark questions, all the rest were asked from outside the syllabus," she said.

Responding to this issue, TNTEU Controller of Examination P Ganesan said only the pattern of questions had changed. "Regarding these allegations, we will hold an inquiry meeting on Monday and further steps will be taken," he said.

