Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli corporation blocks activist for tweets on civic issues

Speaking to TNIE, activist G Sivanataraj said he has been bringing issues related to road construction, traffic, streetlight, sewage, drinking water and (Thamirabarani) river pollution issue.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter logo

Twitter logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  For the second time, Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation has blocked the Twitter handle of an activist, who has been highlighting civic issues through his handle.

Speaking to TNIE, activist G Sivanataraj said he has been bringing issues related to road construction, traffic, streetlight, sewage, drinking water and (Thamirabarani) river pollution issues through his social media accounts. 

“When Kannan was the corporation commissioner, the Twitter handle of the municipal corporation blocked me for tagging them in a tweet, which raised a civic issue. After I escalated the matter with Kannan, the staff unblocked me. I recently wrote about cutting branches of a 100-year-old roadside tree. When I attempted to check the corporation’s Twitter handle on April 19, I came to know I was once again blocked,” he added.

Sivanatarajan further added that “I am a tax-payer of the corporation. The commissioner or his staff can block me through their personal Twitter handle, but the official account blocking me cannot be accepted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation activist civic issues Twitter
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp