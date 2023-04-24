Tirunelveli corporation blocks activist for tweets on civic issues

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: For the second time, Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation has blocked the Twitter handle of an activist, who has been highlighting civic issues through his handle.

Speaking to TNIE, activist G Sivanataraj said he has been bringing issues related to road construction, traffic, streetlight, sewage, drinking water and (Thamirabarani) river pollution issues through his social media accounts.

“When Kannan was the corporation commissioner, the Twitter handle of the municipal corporation blocked me for tagging them in a tweet, which raised a civic issue. After I escalated the matter with Kannan, the staff unblocked me. I recently wrote about cutting branches of a 100-year-old roadside tree. When I attempted to check the corporation’s Twitter handle on April 19, I came to know I was once again blocked,” he added.

Sivanatarajan further added that “I am a tax-payer of the corporation. The commissioner or his staff can block me through their personal Twitter handle, but the official account blocking me cannot be accepted.

