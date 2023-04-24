TN: Here's why a woman hauled dead snake to Tirunelveli collectorate 

Home States Tamil Nadu

Selvi, belonging to a village in Manur taluk, said that snakes slither into her house after sunset due to the lack of power supply in the house.

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

A woman hauled a dead snake to the Tirunelveli district collectorate on Monday demanding power supply to her house.

The woman, M Samarasa Selvi, was accompanied by her daughter.

Selvi, belonging to a village in Manur taluk, said that snakes slither into her house after sunset due to the lack of power supply in the house. She demanded an immediate end to her troubles.

Her husband Murugan said that their house was constructed under the state government's housing scheme. He claimed that officials deducted money for a solar power unit but failed to provide the facility. 

Officials claimed that there is a dispute in the land on which her house stands and her relatives obtained an injunction in the court.

The district collector has assured that he will look into the matter. Talks held previously with their relatives did not yield results. He said that another round of talks would be held with the people who are objecting to providing a power supply to her house. The administration is also looking into alternate ways. "If no consent is obtained from nearby landowners (relatives of the petitioner), solar lighting will be arranged," he said.
 

