Two killed in separate drunken brawls in Chennai

Kamalakannan allegedly attacked Rajasekar and smashed his head with a stone. Rajasekar collapsed on the spot and Kamalakannan fled the scene.

Published: 24th April 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 08:03 AM

An argument broke out between the two groups which progressed into a brawl.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two people died in two separate drunken brawls in Chennai on Friday and Saturday. While police have arrested one person in the murder of a man in Old Washermenpet, a probe is on to identify the gang involved in the murder of a man in Thiruvottiyur. 

According to police, on Friday night, Rajasekar (42) had gone to Old Washermenpet for the funeral of history-sheeter Kumar alias Karuppu Kumar who was murdered in a revenge killing. Police had arrested six people in the case. Rajasekar and Kamalakannan (35), Kumar’s relative, went for a drink and an argument broke out between them while consuming liquor.

Kamalakannan allegedly attacked Rajasekar and smashed his head with a stone. Rajasekar collapsed on the spot and Kamalakannan fled the scene. On Saturday morning, locals found Rajasekar lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital. On Sunday morning, he died at the hospital and his body was sent for postmortem. Based on a complaint, the Korukkupet police arrested Kamalakannan on Sunday and remanded him in judicial custody. 

At Thiruvottiyur, an unidentified four-member gang allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man to death in a drunken brawl. Police identified the deceased as Sanjay of Vyasarpadi. On Saturday night, Sanjay, with his gang, was consuming liquor near Thiruvottiyur beach. An unidentified gang from Thiruvottiyur came to the spot in an inebriated state.

An argument broke out between the two gangs. In a scuffle that followed, the unidentified gang allegedly stabbed Sanjay with a knife and fled the spot. Sanjay, who collapsed in a pool of blood, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Upon information, the Thiruvottiyur police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A probe is on to nab the accused. 

