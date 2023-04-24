Two rural police stations to come under Coimbatore city limits

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited demand of expanding the Coimbatore city police limits parallelly to the limits of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to be implemented after Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement in the Assembly on Friday.

The decision to expand the Coimbatore city police limit by bringing two major police limits, Thudiyalur and Vadavalli, will increase the number of police stations under the city limits to 20. Meanwhile, the number of stations controlled by the District (Rural) Police dropped to 35 from 37. As of now, there are 15 police stations under the city limits.

CM MK Stalin already announced that three new police stations, Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and Sundarapuram, to be formed in Coimbatore city on October 26, 2022, after the car blast incident. Following that, on Friday, during the discussion on demands for grants, he announced the merger of Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations with the city police.

“As of now, Kavundampalayam falls under the Thudiyalur police limit in Coimbatore District (Rural) police. Initially, it was said that a new police station would be set up at Kavundampalayam and city police would take control of it. So, there was a situation where the city and rural police had to demarcate their boundaries by placing Kavundampalayam as a border. But now the work became easier as the government has decided to bring the entire Thudiyalur police station limit into the city police control,” said a senior police officer.

City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan had sent a proposal to bring Vadavalli and Thudiyalur police stations under the city police limits. “As of now, Thudiyalur is categorized as a heavy station and Vadavalli is medium. We already have buildings to set up new police stations identified at Kavundampalayam, Sundarapuram and Karumbukadai. After the home department issues an order, the city police will take over jurisdictions of Thudiyalur, Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli police station limits officially,” said police sources.

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited demand of expanding the Coimbatore city police limits parallelly to the limits of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is set to be implemented after Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement in the Assembly on Friday. The decision to expand the Coimbatore city police limit by bringing two major police limits, Thudiyalur and Vadavalli, will increase the number of police stations under the city limits to 20. Meanwhile, the number of stations controlled by the District (Rural) Police dropped to 35 from 37. As of now, there are 15 police stations under the city limits. CM MK Stalin already announced that three new police stations, Karumbukadai, Kavundampalayam and Sundarapuram, to be formed in Coimbatore city on October 26, 2022, after the car blast incident. Following that, on Friday, during the discussion on demands for grants, he announced the merger of Thudiyalur and Vadavalli police stations with the city police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As of now, Kavundampalayam falls under the Thudiyalur police limit in Coimbatore District (Rural) police. Initially, it was said that a new police station would be set up at Kavundampalayam and city police would take control of it. So, there was a situation where the city and rural police had to demarcate their boundaries by placing Kavundampalayam as a border. But now the work became easier as the government has decided to bring the entire Thudiyalur police station limit into the city police control,” said a senior police officer. City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan had sent a proposal to bring Vadavalli and Thudiyalur police stations under the city police limits. “As of now, Thudiyalur is categorized as a heavy station and Vadavalli is medium. We already have buildings to set up new police stations identified at Kavundampalayam, Sundarapuram and Karumbukadai. After the home department issues an order, the city police will take over jurisdictions of Thudiyalur, Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli police station limits officially,” said police sources.