Allikulam village in Tamil Nadu faces water scarcity as summer sets in

THOOTHUKUDI: Allikulam village panchayat residents said they are facing an acute water shortage due to the intense summer heat. They petitioned district collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday.



Women from Murugan Nagar in the village panchayat said they do not have an adequate water supply for drinking as well as domestic purposes. "Since the summer has begun, bore wells dug by the panchayat have dried up and affected the water supply. People are forced to buy water for `10 per pot," they said, blaming the illicit operation of bore wells.



"At least 60 loads of water are ferried in tanker lorries every day. The district administration must stop the illegal operation of bore wells for the benefit of industries. They should ensure water supply to residents for drinking and domestic purposes," urged Boomathevi, one of the petitioners.



Meanwhile, a retired policeman A Rajendran from Keezha Chekkarakudi in Srivaikuntam taluk petitioned the district collector to seek water supply to his house. He claimed he could not draw water due to illegal water tapping. Civic officials are asking me to install a motor to get the supply, which I do not want to, he said.



Activist MS Raja, coordinator of the groundwater protection movement, along with residents of Nattathi village petitioned Dr K Senthil Raj alleging that Poolansing, who is running a quarry to remove the topsoil for making it a cultivable land, has been trading the sand to a brick kiln. "The quarry has permission only to dump the sand at Udangudi thermal power plant. Despite several complaints with revenue and mines and geology departments, no action has been taken. The collector must inspect the quarry and initiate actions to recover the loss incurred," he added.



Claiming that the relatives of a former minister have encroached on her land at Kadambur village, a 58-year-old widow, M Mariammal of Cholai Azhagupuram in Madurai, sought action against the encroachers. "My husband had bought the one cent land in 1998. Despite submitting complaints and land documents in August 2021, no action has been taken," she added.

