Glass, cap won’t make EPS MGR; general council meeting of 2,000 goons illegal: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘DHARMA yutham’ (fight for justice) to oust those who came to power through breach of trust has begun, said ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam at a conference in Tiruchy on Monday.

“Edappadi K Palaniswami should reveal who recommended him to the post of the chief minister,” said Panneerselvam, adding that “Jayalalitha should be declared as permanent general secretary of the AIADMK.”

On his brief tenure in which he held the chief minister post, OPS said he returned the post as he has always been an ardent functionary of the party. EPS, on the other hand, disdained those who raised him to the top brass.”

“EPS can never attain the stature of MGR just by donning his cap and glasses. A general council meeting along with 2,000 goons in a hall is illegitimate. EPS overstepped the AIADMK’s basic rule of cadres themselves selecting the general secretary. The cadre alone can now overthrow him,” OPS, said.

On AIADMK and its achievements, OPS said it is the only party to have been in power for 30 years, courtesy of its great leaders. “Jayalalitha won the Assembly polls after the 2011 conference in Tiruchy. This event will be a game-changer.”

Meanwhile, party adviser Panruti Ramachandran said Jayalalitha referred to OPS as a credible person who could rule the state. Criticising EPS, Ramachandran said he is unreliable as betrayed his own people after ascending to the top. Later, former minister Ku Pa Krishnan read out the resolutions prepared, which included the removal of EPS from the general secretary position.

Man Detained | Police took Srivilliputtur farmers’ wing leader Karuthapandi into custody after he was found to be in possession of a knife during a security check at the conference hall. During the inquiry, Karuthapandi said he carried the knife for safety purposes, as several cases are pending against him.

CHENNAI: ‘DHARMA yutham’ (fight for justice) to oust those who came to power through breach of trust has begun, said ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam at a conference in Tiruchy on Monday. “Edappadi K Palaniswami should reveal who recommended him to the post of the chief minister,” said Panneerselvam, adding that “Jayalalitha should be declared as permanent general secretary of the AIADMK.” On his brief tenure in which he held the chief minister post, OPS said he returned the post as he has always been an ardent functionary of the party. EPS, on the other hand, disdained those who raised him to the top brass.” “EPS can never attain the stature of MGR just by donning his cap and glasses. A general council meeting along with 2,000 goons in a hall is illegitimate. EPS overstepped the AIADMK’s basic rule of cadres themselves selecting the general secretary. The cadre alone can now overthrow him,” OPS, said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On AIADMK and its achievements, OPS said it is the only party to have been in power for 30 years, courtesy of its great leaders. “Jayalalitha won the Assembly polls after the 2011 conference in Tiruchy. This event will be a game-changer.” Meanwhile, party adviser Panruti Ramachandran said Jayalalitha referred to OPS as a credible person who could rule the state. Criticising EPS, Ramachandran said he is unreliable as betrayed his own people after ascending to the top. Later, former minister Ku Pa Krishnan read out the resolutions prepared, which included the removal of EPS from the general secretary position. Man Detained | Police took Srivilliputtur farmers’ wing leader Karuthapandi into custody after he was found to be in possession of a knife during a security check at the conference hall. During the inquiry, Karuthapandi said he carried the knife for safety purposes, as several cases are pending against him.