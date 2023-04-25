Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Infrastrucutre projects in Tiruchy fail inclusivity test’

Published: 25th April 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Palakkarai in Tiruchy on Monday. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  While the city corporation has taken up several infrastructure projects like shopping complexes, modern markets, multi-level parking centres and beautification of parks and installation of CCTV cameras under the Namakku Naame Thittam (NNT) scheme, residents in several of the city's underdeveloped areas feel the schemes fall short when it comes to being inclusive.

Areas like Palakkarai, where the streets are congested, and the poor state of Uyyakondan canal and park reflects the apathy of the administration, say residents who reside in these areas.

"The corporation had built walking tracks and benches beside the Uyyakondan canal that flows through prime locations. Since they knew that interior areas like Palakkarai and Beema Nagar are inhabited by economically weaker sections, these areas were ignored. We want the administration to change this," said Ansar Ali, a resident of Palakkarai. In the NNT scheme, the public can contribute one-third of the estimated amount for development works, with the government contributing the rest.

So far the corporation has taken up about 21 projects worth about `7 crores under the scheme. Even in the last council meeting, the corporation appreciated the public response to the scheme. But they had failed to notice that such a scheme would not be feasible for the poor. "We would be glad if the corporation conducts beautification works in slum areas. But, it should not expect us to contribute, since we cannot afford to contribute to the NNT scheme," said Vinodini, a resident of Kajamalai slum.

Senior corporation officials have said that they would consider this issue. "At present, we are prioritising improving basic amenities like water, streetlights and other facilities in such areas. But, we will consider the matter and come up with some solution to ensure more development projects in such locations," a senior corporation official said.

