Naan Mudhalvan scheme: Training session begins for teachers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: District-level training sessions for government teachers and staff commenced at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Sunday. The initiative comes under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme to guide Class 12 students in select courses in colleges.



District Chief Educational Officer K Karthika inaugurated the training session. The programme will be held for nearly eight days at ten different levels. Karthika said, "It's our responsibility to guide students and make sure they join colleges. Teachers should learn thoroughly in their training sessions for proper guidance."



The programme will start in all government schools across the state on May 6. In Madurai, around 11,600 students in 109 higher secondary schools will benefit from the programme. 1,700 volunteers have joined the team to spread awareness on higher education. More than 180 officials took part, including Vellore Chief Education Officer Muthulakshmi. 50 students from various government schools, members from Illam Thedi Kalvi, and presidents and vice presidents of school management committees attended the event.

