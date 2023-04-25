Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents of Achankulam village in TN petition against temple festival arrangements flouting norms

Despite the disproval from the residents of both villages, the president and others did not listen," they said.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Temple rep

Temple.(Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  The residents of Achankulam filed a petition to District Collector V P Jeyaseelan on Monday demanding a meeting to be held to make necessary arrangements to conduct their temple festival as per the customs.

In their petition, the Achankulam residents said the temple located in Manthoppu is common to the residents of Achankulam and Manthoppu, and that the poojas have been performed over the decades by a priest belonging to a particular clan from Achankulam village. "However in 2022, without the approval of the villagers, Manthoppu Panchayat President along with another person, called on another priest from Manthoppu to perform the poojas. Despite the disproval from the residents of both villages, the president and others did not listen," they said.

Following this, the villagers filed a petition with the police and Revenue Department. Later a peace talk was held and the festival was conducted peacefully. However, sources said that following the festival, the president took steps to conduct the poojas under the counsel of another priest, overruling the decision taken during the peace talk. "There is an ongoing court case in connection with performing the poojas," sources said, adding that the president, however, has started distributing notice for the upcoming festival in May which could trigger an issue between people from both villages. The residents requested the administration to hold a meeting on the issue.

An official from the revenue department said on Tuesday there would be a court hearing in connection with the case, and we that they have also given instructions to the people to proceed further, as per the directions from the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
temple festival Manthoppu
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp